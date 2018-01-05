AMA call for tough penalties on drivers using phones

Source: AAP
Published 5 January 2018 at 7:06pm, updated 6 January 2018 at 12:10pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Mayada Kordy khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Medical Association wants tough penalties for provisional drivers caught using their mobile phones while driving. It is one of several recommendations the association is offering for reducing the nation's soaring road toll.
