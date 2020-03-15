SBS Kurdish

American linguist releases new Kurdish dictionary

Michael Chyet holding his new dictionary

Source: Supplied by Michael Chyet

Published 15 March 2020 at 4:07pm, updated 18 March 2020 at 10:12am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Linguist and writer Michael Chyet completes the second volume of his Kurdish Kurmanji-English dictionary after six years.

American linguist Michael Chyet has completed the second edition of his Kurdish Kurmanji-English dictionary after 7 years. The dictionary is called Ferhenga Birûskî (lightning dictionary) and it is printed in two volumes.

Mr Chyet first published a dictionary in 2003 as a volume. During this time, the American linguist has added new words to his vocabulary and made some changes. He specialises in books and documentaries in Middle Eastern languages such as Kurdish, Persian, Turkish, Arabic and others. His specialty in Kurmanji and Sorani Kurdish dialects teaching, linguistics and folklore.
“When volume one was published in 2003, I knew there were some deficiencies. At first it was good, but deep down I knew more work is needed.” Mr Chyet told SBS Kurdish.

