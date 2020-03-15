American linguist releases new Kurdish dictionary

American linguist Michael Chyet has completed the second edition of his Kurdish Kurmanji-English dictionary after 7 years. The dictionary is called Ferhenga Birûskî (lightning dictionary) and it is printed in two volumes.





Mr Chyet first published a dictionary in 2003 as a volume. During this time, the American linguist has added new words to his vocabulary and made some changes. He specialises in books and documentaries in Middle Eastern languages such as Kurdish, Persian, Turkish, Arabic and others. His specialty in Kurmanji and Sorani Kurdish dialects teaching, linguistics and folklore.



“When volume one was published in 2003, I knew there were some deficiencies. At first it was good, but deep down I knew more work is needed.” Mr Chyet told SBS Kurdish.





