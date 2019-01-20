SBS Kurdish

America's withdrawal from Syria a gift to ISIS

Redwan Bezar, journalist

Source: Supplied by Redwan Bezar

Published 20 January 2019 at 3:35pm, updated 20 January 2019 at 3:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
According to some analysts the U.S. withdrawal from Syria is a gift to ISIS and Turkey is the main beneficial if the withdrawal goes ahead. Many people believe that Trump’s words are unreliable and that the withdrawal would be a betrayal to its allies. We spoke to K24 journalist Redwan Bezar from Kobani regarding US's withdrawal from Syria, the suicide bomb in Manbij in which 16 people lost their lives four of them Americans and creating a “safe zone” in northeastern Syria.

