Amnesty calls for Australia to reveal its role

Raqqa, Syria, in 2018

Raqqa, Syria, in 2018 Source: AAP

Published 10 June 2018 at 12:07am, updated 10 June 2018 at 12:12am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Amnesty International is calling on the Australian government and other nations from the United States-led coalition to be more transparent about last year's air strikes on the Syrian city of Raqqa. The human-rights organisation says in a new report there are inconsistencies in the coalition's claims their forces did all that could be expected to minimize civilian harm in the then-IS stronghold

