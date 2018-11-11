Analysis: How serious is US bounty offer for information on PKK leaders?

Shukriya Kurdistani Source: Facebook
Published 11 November 2018 at 2:34pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 4:56pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The multi-million dollar announcement of bounties on three senior Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leaders by the US recently raises many questions and came as unexpected for many, given that there has been a wide US support for the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria. In this interview we ask political analyst and PhD candidate in International Security Shukriya Bradost, about the seriousness of this offer, given that the offer is vague in nature to begin with.
Published 11 November 2018 at 2:34pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 4:56pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share