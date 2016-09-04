Anniversary cry to help refugees from Alan Kurdi's father

body of 3 year-old Alan Kurdi, near beach in Bodrum,Turkey Source: AAP
Published 4 September 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 4:49pm
By Julia Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One year ago (Sept 2) - three year-old Syrian boy Alan Kurdi's body washed up on a beach in Turkey.An image of his tiny body, carried by a guard on the beach, shocked people around the world and led to calls for urgent action to end the migrant crisis.His father has spoken along with human rights groups, calling on governments to keep their doors open to migrants.
Published 4 September 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 4:49pm
By Julia Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share