Answering your questions regading registeration and voting in Kurdistan's referendum

KHEC

KHEC Source: khec17.net

Published 17 September 2017 at 5:18pm, updated 17 September 2017 at 5:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Aram Najmadin the director of Erbil office for Kurdistan's High Independent Election and Referendum Commission, tells us about the most recent information regarding the voting process.

