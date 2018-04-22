SBS Kurdish

Are the Kurdish political parties aligned in the Iraqi elections?

Poster Kurdistan Political

Election campaigns ramp up in the Kurdish Region of Iraq Source: Supplied

Published 22 April 2018 at 8:18pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Ahmed Ghafur reporting from Erbil on the latest in the Kurdistan region, which includes the upcoming elections in Iraq and the impact to the Kurdish citizens, discusses the campaigns of the many Kurdish political parties trying their luck.

