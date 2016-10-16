Are the Kurds in the Iranian Part of Kurdistan happy with the government? Listen to the Interview.
Kurdish wedding in Urmia region Source: Silwaneyi
Published 16 October 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 16 October 2016 at 3:50pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nasraddin Silwaneyi from the Kurdish community in Perth in this interview with Chahin talks about the Kurdish community and the situation in his homeland, Iranian Kurdistan.
