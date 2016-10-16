SBS Kurdish

Are the Kurds in the Iranian Part of Kurdistan happy with the government? Listen to the Interview.

Kurdish wedding in Urmia region

Kurdish wedding in Urmia region Source: Silwaneyi

Nasraddin Silwaneyi from the Kurdish community in Perth in this interview with Chahin talks about the Kurdish community and the situation in his homeland, Iranian Kurdistan.

