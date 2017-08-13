SBS Kurdish

Armidale 'delighted' to receive 200 refugees

SBS Kurdish

Armidale

Armidale Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 August 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 12:58pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Turnbull Government has announced 200 refugees from Iraq and Syria are to be settled in the northern New South Wales city of Armidale. The humanitarian migrants will arrive in Armidale over six months from February next year.

Published 13 August 2017 at 2:38pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 12:58pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News