Arrests and Social Media Blocked in Turkey

Diyarbakir

Diyarbakir Source: AAP Image/AP/IHA

Published 6 November 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 6 November 2016 at 3:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We interviewed our correspondent Hatice Kamer about the latest situation in Turkey regarding the arrest of members of pro-Kurdish party HDP, the blast that took place in Diyarbakir and the blockage to social media in Turkey.

