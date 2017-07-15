SBS Kurdish

Arrived as a refugee and achieved many of his goals in studying

Walat Shergo

Walat Shergo Source: Supplied

Published 15 July 2017 at 1:23pm
By Mayada kordy Khalil
Walat Shergo is a Kurd from Syria. He arrived in Australia in 2011 at the beginning of the civil war in Syria. He risked his life and came by boat. He spoke to us about his journey by boat and the rough seas, the difficulties he faced when initially arrived in Australia, such as not knowing the language. Walat is an electrician now and has been nominated for the People's Choice Training Award in SA by the company he works for.

