At least one dead in Kurdistan floods

IDP camp in Kurdistan region of Iraq Source: JCC-KRG on Twitter
Published 9 December 2018 at 4:59pm, updated 9 December 2018 at 5:12pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Floods in the Kurdistan Region have caused at least one fatality, landslides, and caused bridges to collapse as well as road closures. Ahmed Ghafur reports from Erbil regarding the latest figures.
