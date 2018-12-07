ATO warns of sophisticated scammers

Source: AAP
Published 7 December 2018 at 7:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Australian Tax Office wants people to be on alert for scammers using sophisticated methods to extract money from their victims. The ATO says fraudsters engaging in phone scams are using software to produce a seemingly legitimate phone number to disguise their true identity. Last month alone, it says, scammers stole more than 800,000 dollars.
