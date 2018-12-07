SBS Kurdish

ATO warns of sophisticated scammers

SBS Kurdish

A woman talking on a phone

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2018 at 7:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Tax Office wants people to be on alert for scammers using sophisticated methods to extract money from their victims. The ATO says fraudsters engaging in phone scams are using software to produce a seemingly legitimate phone number to disguise their true identity. Last month alone, it says, scammers stole more than 800,000 dollars.

Published 7 December 2018 at 7:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News