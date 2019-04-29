Attendants benefitted from the conference: Dr. E. Onen

Source: Supplied by Dr Ekrem Onen
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
The first Kurdish newspaper was published in April 22, 1898 in Cairo, Egypt by Mikdad Midhat Badirkhan. To celebrate the 121st anniversary of Kurdistan newspaper a conference was held in Diyarbakir where many intellectuals attended to discuss the Kurdish media’s situation and its role in today’s society.
