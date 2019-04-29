Attendants benefitted from the conference: Dr. E. Onen

SBS Kurdish

Dr E Onen fourth from left at conference in Diyarbakir

Source: Supplied by Dr Ekrem Onen

Published 29 April 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 29 April 2019 at 12:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The first Kurdish newspaper was published in April 22, 1898 in Cairo, Egypt by Mikdad Midhat Badirkhan. To celebrate the 121st anniversary of Kurdistan newspaper a conference was held in Diyarbakir where many intellectuals attended to discuss the Kurdish media’s situation and its role in today’s society.

