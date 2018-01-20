Australia Day wasn't always on January 26

Australian and Aboriginal flags seen on the Harbour Bridge as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) Source: AAP
Published 21 January 2018 at 4:40am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the Opposition Leader Bill Shorten tries to shut down the Australia Day debate, a new poll shows that most Australians aren't too worried about changing the date. The survey from the Australia Institute comes as the Greens spearhead cals to shift the January 26 date. But Australia Day hasn't always been celebrated on January 26.
Published 21 January 2018 at 4:40am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share