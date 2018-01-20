SBS Kurdish

Australia Day wasn't always on January 26

SBS Kurdish

Australian and Aboriginal flags seen on the Harbour Bridge as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NN ARCHIVING

Australian and Aboriginal flags seen on the Harbour Bridge as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 January 2018 at 4:40am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the Opposition Leader Bill Shorten tries to shut down the Australia Day debate, a new poll shows that most Australians aren't too worried about changing the date. The survey from the Australia Institute comes as the Greens spearhead cals to shift the January 26 date. But Australia Day hasn't always been celebrated on January 26.

Published 21 January 2018 at 4:40am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News