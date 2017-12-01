Australia gives you many opportunities

Source: supplied by Khalid Azizi
Khalid Azizi arrived in Australia in 1996 as a refugee. Now he is a senior case manager at an organisation that assists refugees and migrants. He gave us some general information about the organisation and the programs it provides. Mr Azizi spoke about the difficulties he faced when he initially arrived in Australia.
