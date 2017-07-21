Australia is the land of oppotunities

Marywan Hameed Source: Supplied
Published 22 July 2017
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
When Marywan Hameed arrived in Australia in 2001, he had a law degree from Iraq, but he found it difficult for his degree to be recognised in Australia. So, in 2006 he decided to go back to university and study law. He attended the University of Western Sydney and finished his law degree in 2010. Mr Hameed is a member of the Law Society of NSW, he started working with a sole practitioner for about 3 years and by 2014 he established his own firm as Marwan Lawyers in Sydney.
