Australia not giving up on Trans-Pacific Partnership

Published 27 January 2017 at 8:08pm, updated 27 January 2017 at 8:10pm
Source: SBS
The Federal Government is hoping it can salvage the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the trade deal. By signing an executive order to withdraw from the deal, Mr Trump has fulfilled one of his key campaign commitments. Now, the Australian government is reassessing its options to see if the TPP can proceed without one of the key players.

