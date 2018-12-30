SBS Kurdish

Australia prepares for biggest-ever New Year's Eve party

Preparing the Sydney fireworks for New Year's Eve

Published 30 December 2018 at 3:13pm, updated 30 December 2018 at 3:16pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Preparations are well under way across the country as Australia gets ready to celebrate New Year's Eve. Organisers in Sydney are guaranteeing the firework display over the harbour will be the best yet.

