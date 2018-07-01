Australia ranked as one of world's most inclusive countries

Tim Soutphommasane says Australia sets an example in inclusivity Source: AAP
Published 1 July 2018 at 8:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:40pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Jessica Rowe
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

A new study has found Australia ranks as one of the most inclusive nations in the world. The global survey has also found migrants who become citizens, speak English and have jobs are more likely to be accepted as "real Australians" than the corresponding levels in other countries. Australia's race-relations commissioner says the country sets a precedent for building multicultural societies in the world.
