Australia shifts position on Syria, accepts Assad can stay

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad Source: AAP

Published 24 February 2017 at 7:48pm
Australia has dramatically shifted its position towards a resolution to the civil war in Syria. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop now says Syria's president, Bashar al-Assad, must be part of any political solution to the nearly six-year-old war. Her remarks come as peace talks resume in Switzerland.

