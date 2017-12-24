Australia to end airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

A RAAF Super Hornet Source: AAP
Published 24 December 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 3:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Royal Australian Air Force will stop its bombing missions in Iraq and Syria. The country's six Super Hornets planes will soon head home from the Middle East, marking a major wind down in the commitment three years on. Defence Minister Marise Payne says the decision follows discussions with the Iraqi government and other allies.
Published 24 December 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 3:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share