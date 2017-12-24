SBS Kurdish

Australia to end airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

A RAAF Super Hornet

Published 24 December 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 3:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The Royal Australian Air Force will stop its bombing missions in Iraq and Syria. The country's six Super Hornets planes will soon head home from the Middle East, marking a major wind down in the commitment three years on. Defence Minister Marise Payne says the decision follows discussions with the Iraqi government and other allies.

