Australian Kurd to pay tribute to Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani

Sirwan Barzinji

Sirwan Barzinji Source: Supplied

Published 6 October 2017 at 7:26pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 7:30pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
An interview with Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Media Relation manager in Australia and New Zealand Sirwan Berzinji, about the passing of one of the most influential Kurdish leaders, first non-Arab president of Iraq and the General Secretary of the PUK, Jalal Talabani. A commemoration service will be taking place in Sydney as well as other major cities around Australia, for more information visit the SBS Kurdish Facebook page.

