SBS Kurdish

Australian scientists help uncover the keys to breast cancer

SBS Kurdish

Screening breast cancer

Breast screening at a clinic (SBS) Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 7:40pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Researchers have published the world's largest study into genetic causes of breast cancer. It's hoped the study will help identify women at risk of the deadly disease, as researchers work towards increasing awareness among migrant communities as well as preventative treatment approaches.

Published 27 October 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 7:40pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News