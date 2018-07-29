SBS Kurdish

Australian, US ministers pronounce relationship 'rock solid'

Julie Bishop looks to Mike Pompeo at a news conference

Julie Bishop looks to Mike Pompeo at a news conference

Published 29 July 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 29 July 2018 at 3:33pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Roza Germian
The United States says it will hold Russia to account for the shooting down of Flight MH17 four years ago over Ukraine. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ((pom-PAY-o)) has made the pledge at the annual meeting of Australian and US foreign and defence ministers, held near San Francisco. The ministers discussed a range of issues, including China's expansion throughout the Indo-Pacific, with Mr Pompeo expressing confidence South Pacific nations will side with the United States over China.

