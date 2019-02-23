SBS Kurdish

Australians urged to give up the bottle

Plastic bottles

Plastic bottles Source: pexels.com/mali maeder

Published 23 February 2019 at 11:19am, updated 23 February 2019 at 11:45am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Reduce, reuse and recycle is the mantra for modern living. However, twenty thousand plastic bottles are purchased every second across the globe and Australians will discard 356 million plastic bottles from bathrooms each year . Australians continue to ignore the impact of plastics to our environment, with only 11% of plastic being recycled . Forecasts for the environment are startling and by the year 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish . Brianne West, CEO at Ethique, started the company the company in 2012, she speaks to us about the unique plastic free packaging of their beauty products and the new research that shows Australians are still using a huge number of plastic, most of which end up in landfills.

