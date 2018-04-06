SBS Kurdish

Australians warned over travelling to Russia

SBS Kurdish

Buses drive out of the the Russian Government airport Vnukovo

Buses drive out of the the Russian Government airport Vnukovo II after the Russian Il-96 jet brought back 46 Russian diplomats and their family members in Mosow Source: AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2018 at 8:02pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 8:17pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian travelers to Russia have been warned to avoid talking about politics and stay away from protests. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade updated its travel advice as the fallout from the nerve agent attack in Britain continues.

Published 6 April 2018 at 8:02pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 8:17pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News