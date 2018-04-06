Australians warned over travelling to Russia

Buses drive out of the the Russian Government airport Vnukovo II after the Russian Il-96 jet brought back 46 Russian diplomats and their family members in Mosow Source: AFP
Published 6 April 2018 at 8:02pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 8:17pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian travelers to Russia have been warned to avoid talking about politics and stay away from protests. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade updated its travel advice as the fallout from the nerve agent attack in Britain continues.
