Australia's political leaders defend piolets who could have killed civilians in Iraqi airstrike
A pair of Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets Source: AAP
Published 3 February 2019 at 3:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:13pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Marija Zivic (Original)
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) insists no errors were made in a coalition air mission over the Iraqi city of Mosul involving Australian super hornets that may be to blame for multiple civilian casualties on the ground. The air strikes occurred at the height of the battle for Mosul in 2017 when Iraqi security forces were engaged in intense urban warfare against I-S militants.
Published 3 February 2019 at 3:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:13pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Marija Zivic (Original)
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share