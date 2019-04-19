Australia's Yazidi community celebrates the Yazidi New Year

The Yezidi community in Australia (Wagga Wagga, Armidale, Coffs Harbour, Toowoomba and Sydney) celebrated their New Year also known as Charshema Sor or Ser Sal on Wednesday April 15 this year. Each year the New Year is celebrated on the first Wednesday in April according to the old calendar. This commemorates the day the Peacock Angel/Tausi Malek came to earth for the first time millions of years ago. Coloured eggs are the symbolic representation of Tausi Maleks rainbow colours.











The Yazidi community in Toowoomba celebrated the New Year or Charshemba Sor where they gathered in a park and a hall mark the occasion.

















The Yazidi community in Armidale also celebrated the New Year with dancing, food and egg breaking.

















The relatively newly resettled Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour and recently in Sydney celebrated the special occasion with colourful egg braking, food and dancing to live music.























The Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga on the other hand celebrated its third Yazidi New Year. The Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga was the first one to be resettled in Australia in 2016.





















