Australia's Yazidi community celebrates the Yazidi New Year

Young Yazidi girls celebrate the New Year in Toowoomba

Source: Supplied

Published 19 April 2019 at 7:08pm, updated 15 April 2020 at 11:07am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Yazidi community celebrates the Yazidi New Year in style. Members of the Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga, Armidale, Coffs Harbour, Toowoomba and Sydney celebrate this special occasion with live music, food, dancing and breaking colourful eggs.

The Yezidi community in Australia (Wagga Wagga, Armidale, Coffs Harbour, Toowoomba and Sydney) celebrated their New Year also known as Charshema Sor or Ser Sal on Wednesday April 15 this year.  Each year the New Year is celebrated on the first Wednesday in April according to the old calendar.  This commemorates the day the Peacock Angel/Tausi Malek came to earth for the first time millions of years ago. Coloured eggs are the symbolic representation of Tausi Maleks rainbow colours.  

recovered_2e3428458f7909be26c3a7fddf439581.jpg


The Yazidi community in Toowoomba celebrated the New Year or Charshemba Sor where they gathered in a park and a hall mark the occasion.

recovered_098c0623d986d12071fd8645deae980b.jpg


recovered_4ba555ed792ea0889a4a0cd1f38ecb0f.jpg


The Yazidi community in Armidale also celebrated the New Year with dancing, food and egg breaking.

recovered_b8d3e72c6da45bd6c67d3467ece54258.jpg


recovered_bb6bf4b033d12f3b32ee93a1efb7985b.jpg


The relatively newly resettled Yazidi community in Coffs Harbour and recently in Sydney celebrated the special occasion with colourful egg braking, food and dancing to live music.

recovered_ace46c14df5670914f21d30cb8427872.jpg


recovered_d90ddaca249bb451c377296f7ed9ad9a.jpg


recovered_78be117fc5d1a56fa4f14935aa4d9197.jpg
recovered_ebcb423b7cc3968d4770ecb08c9c2d03.jpg


The Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga on the other hand celebrated its third Yazidi New Year. The Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga was the first one to be resettled in Australia in 2016.

recovered_4964e987016e993f3f4759edfdccae41.jpg


recovered_4b56db28f912896d9ef72ad0c4ef5da4.jpg


recovered_d429626e3ff7d78b537518d280a4e5cb.jpg


SBS Kurdish spoke to members of the Yezidi community in Australia regarding the New Year, community members are happy on this important day when all work ceases, a day of rest, reflection and peace.

