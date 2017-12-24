SBS Kurdish

Authorities call for calm in Kurdistan Region

SBS Kurdish

Anti-government protests in Iraq

SULAYMANIYAH, IRAQ - DECEMBER 18: Riot police intervenes in an demonstrators keep on setting party headquarters and official buildings on fire. Source: Anadolu- Photo Feriq Ferec/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 December 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 2:56pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Reporting from Erbil, our correspnondent Ahmed Ghafur covers the latest developmnet about the unrest and protests in the Kurdistan region particularly in and around the province of Slemani.

Published 24 December 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 2:56pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News