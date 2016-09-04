Avin Barazi: my parenst are pround of me

Avin Barazi Source: Supplied
Published 4 September 2016
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We interviewed Avin Barazi regarding her film "Starting over", the film won Best Animation Film Award in the Scandinavian International Film Festival, in Finland. Avin is from Kobani, she fled Syria due to the war.
