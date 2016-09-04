SBS Kurdish

Avin Barazi: my parenst are pround of me

Avin Barazi

Avin Barazi Source: Supplied

Published 4 September 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 3:25pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

We interviewed Avin Barazi regarding her film "Starting over", the film won Best Animation Film Award in the Scandinavian International Film Festival, in Finland. Avin is from Kobani, she fled Syria due to the war.

Available in other languages
