Azad Zal: Children are the most vulnerable in wars

Published 10 September 2017 at 2:53pm, updated 10 September 2017 at 3:09pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to Azad Zal general manager of the first psychological magazine, Psychology Kurdi. Mr Zal explains to us why such a magazine is needed. The magazine is issued four monthly in the hope to assist readers who have been through trauma during wars especially children.
