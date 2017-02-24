Bahar started on a weekend and now there's high demand for her creation

Original collection by Bahar ColleKtion Source: Bahar Salehi
Bahar Salehi wearing her hand made earrings Source: Bahar Salehi
Published 24 February 2017 at 9:08pm, updated 26 February 2017 at 8:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Bahar Salehi from Adelaide started spending sometime on her weekend doing a hobby that she loves-making earrings. In less than a week's time there has been 100s of requests for her creation on social media and from small businesses.
