Bahar started on a weekend and now there's high demand for her creation

Bahar Salehi

Bahar Salehi wearing her hand made earrings Source: Bahar Salehi

Published 24 February 2017 at 9:08pm, updated 26 February 2017 at 8:57pm
By Roza Germian
Bahar Salehi from Adelaide started spending sometime on her weekend doing a hobby that she loves-making earrings. In less than a week's time there has been 100s of requests for her creation on social media and from small businesses.

earrings
Original collection by Bahar ColleKtion Source: Bahar Salehi


