Barzani: an independent Kurdistan will be multi-ethnic, multi-religion where racism will not be tolerated
The Kurdistan flag is seen as a symbolic symbol to Kurds. Source: Getty Images
Published 1 September 2017 at 8:23pm, updated 1 September 2017 at 8:28pm
By Shahen H Nuri
Source: SBS
In this report fro Silemani our correspondent, reports on the seminar by the Kurdish president Masud Barzani with academics, attacks on NRT office in Duhok and more from the Kurdistan region
