Barzani attends Munich Security Conference

Barzani at MSC in 2015

Barzani at MSC in 2015 Source: Timm Schamberger/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Published 17 February 2017 at 8:03pm, updated 17 February 2017 at 8:50pm
Source: SBS
President of Kurdistan Regional Government Masud Barzani together with a Kurdish delegation attend the Munich Security Conference of 2017, this and more of the latest current affairs in the region in this report from our stringer in Slemani ShahenHama Nuri.

