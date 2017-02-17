Barzani attends Munich Security Conference

Barzani at MSC in 2015 Source: Timm Schamberger/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
President of Kurdistan Regional Government Masud Barzani together with a Kurdish delegation attend the Munich Security Conference of 2017, this and more of the latest current affairs in the region in this report from our stringer in Slemani ShahenHama Nuri.
