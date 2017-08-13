SBS Kurdish

Barzani meets with religious leaders

KR Pres with religious leaders

KR Pres with religious leaders Source: supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 13 August 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 13 August 2017 at 3:23pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest from Erbil regarding Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani's meeting with a number of the most valuable religious personalities. Mr Barzani discussed citizen issues in KR and Iraq and the Referendum question was raised as well.

