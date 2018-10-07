Behind every painting there is a story

As a result of the war in Syria Ms Atti fled the war torn country like thousands of her fellow compatriot for survival.





Her journey began from Turkey then, Algeria, Morocco, Spain and finally made it to Germany where she resides as a refugee now.





Ms Atti told SBS Kurdish that when she initially arrived in Germany life was very difficult especially in the refugee camp. But once she was accepted as a refugees life became a little easier.





"I am learning the German language and attending university for my Bachelor of Visual arts degree". said Ms Atti.





Ms Atti speaks to SBS Kurdish about her difficult journey on the way to Germany.





Source: Supplied by Arya Atti





Arya Atti was born in Kobani, Syria and grew up in Aleppo. After she completed her secondary education she attended the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Aleppo. Since graduating from university she has attended a number of exhibitions since 2010.





Her first exhibition was a joint one in Aleppo in 2010. Since then she has travelled to a number of cities around the world to participate in artistic exhibitions.





Source: Supplied by Arya Atti





Arya Atti had a passion for drawing from a young age and was fascinated with colours.





She has held exhibitions in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Dubai, France and her latest (2018) in Bad Harsfeld, Germany, called “autism”.





Source: Supplied by Arya Atti





We spoke to Arya Atti from Germany about her paintings and the reason she’s named this exhibition “autism”.





"The reason I called my exhibition "autism" is because I am always working by myself and that is how my lecturer at university described me". Said Ms Atti.



Source: Supplied by Arya Atti





Source: Supplied by Arya Atti





Source: Supplied by Arya Atti





Source: Supplied by Arya Atti





All the above paintings are by artist Arya Atti.









