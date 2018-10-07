SBS Kurdish

Behind every painting there is a story

Drawing by Arya Atti

Source: Supplied by Arya Atti

Published 7 October 2018 at 3:37pm, updated 11 October 2018 at 11:40am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

The Syrian conflict has created the worst humanitarian crisis of our time. Over half of the country’s population — more than 12 million people — have been killed or forced to flee their homes. Ms Atti is one of those people who sought refuge in Germany.

As a result of the war in Syria Ms Atti fled the war torn country like thousands of her fellow compatriot for survival. 

Her journey began from Turkey then, Algeria, Morocco, Spain and finally made it to Germany where she resides as a refugee now.

Ms Atti told SBS Kurdish that when she initially arrived in Germany life was very difficult especially in the refugee camp. But once she was accepted as a refugees life became a little easier.

"I am learning the German language and attending university for my Bachelor of Visual arts degree". said Ms Atti.

Ms Atti speaks to SBS Kurdish about her difficult journey on the way to Germany.  

Arya Atti standing in front of her painting
Source: Supplied by Arya Atti


Arya Atti was born in Kobani, Syria and grew up in Aleppo. After she completed her secondary education she attended the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Aleppo. Since graduating from university she has attended a number of exhibitions since 2010.

Her first exhibition was a joint one in Aleppo in 2010. Since then she has travelled to a number of cities around the world to participate in artistic exhibitions.

Painting by Arya Atti
Source: Supplied by Arya Atti


Arya Atti had a passion for drawing from a young age and was fascinated with colours.

She has held exhibitions in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Dubai, France and her latest (2018) in Bad Harsfeld, Germany, called “autism”.

Painting by Arya Atti
Source: Supplied by Arya Atti


We spoke to Arya Atti from Germany about her paintings and the reason she’s named this exhibition “autism”.

"The reason I called my exhibition "autism" is because I am always working by myself and that is how my lecturer at university described me". Said Ms Atti.
Arya Atta standing next to one of her paintings
Source: Supplied by Arya Atti


Drawing by Arya Atti
Source: Supplied by Arya Atti


Painting by Arya Atti
Source: Supplied by Arya Atti


Arya Atti at work
Source: Supplied by Arya Atti


All the above paintings are by artist Arya Atti.

 

