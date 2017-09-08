SBS Kurdish

Bilingual Book Club for newly arrived children to Australia

Bilingual Book Club stand by SPARK

Bilingual Book Club stand by SPARK

Published 8 September 2017 at 7:28pm, updated 14 September 2017 at 11:16am
By Roza Germian
In this interview with SPARK's Bilingual Book Club program officer Katherine Woolnough, we ask her about SPARK's programs for the newly arrived families and children and specifically the Bilingual Book Club, which also offers Kurdish-English books.

