Biomedical scientist Professor Alan Mackay-Sim announced as the 2017 Australian of the Year for his work with stem cell research

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and 2017 Australian of the Year Emeritus Professor Alan Mackay-Sim

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and 2017 Australian of the Year Emeritus Professor Alan Mackay-Sim

Published 27 January 2017 at 8:33pm, updated 27 January 2017 at 8:35pm
Source: SBS
Biomedical scientist Emeritus Professor Alan Mackay-Sim has been announced as the 2017 Australian of the Year. At a ceremony in Canberra, the recipients of the Australia Day honours were awarded in front of the prime minister and other dignitaries.

