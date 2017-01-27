Biomedical scientist Professor Alan Mackay-Sim announced as the 2017 Australian of the Year for his work with stem cell research
: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and 2017 Australian of the Year Emeritus Professor Alan Mackay-Sim Source: AAP
Published 27 January 2017 at 8:33pm, updated 27 January 2017 at 8:35pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Biomedical scientist Emeritus Professor Alan Mackay-Sim has been announced as the 2017 Australian of the Year. At a ceremony in Canberra, the recipients of the Australia Day honours were awarded in front of the prime minister and other dignitaries.
Published 27 January 2017 at 8:33pm, updated 27 January 2017 at 8:35pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share