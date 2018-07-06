Breakthrough offers hope for better treatment of advanced prostate cancer

Source: Getty Images
Published 6 July 2018 at 7:26pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 7:30pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Researchers are hailing a breakthrough treatment for advanced prostate cancer that could avoid the side-effects of traditional life-long hormone therapies. A clinical trial at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre has found single-dose radiotherapy halts the spread of the disease in men.
