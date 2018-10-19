Source: Supplied
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It provides an opportunity to focus on breast cancer and its impact on those affected by the disease in our community. Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Australian women. Survival rates continue to improve in Australia with 89 out of every 100 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer now surviving five or more years beyond diagnosis. Take the time this month to find out what you need to know about breast awareness and share this important information with your family, friends and colleagues. SBS Kurdish spoke to Professor Sanchia Aranda CEO of Cancer Council Australia regarding Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
