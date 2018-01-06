Calling for blood during the holiday period

A Red Cross blood bank donation van. Source: AAP
Published 7 January 2018 at 10:04am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Red Cross Blood Service is urging Australians to give blood over the holiday period. It says cancer patients are the main beneficiaries, along with women having complications during childbirth, trauma victims and those needing emergency surgery and transfusions. But there is also an increasing need for plasma donations for people with autoimmune deficiencies.
