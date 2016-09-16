SBS Kurdish

Calls for better, culturally appropriate health services

Published 16 September 2016 at 5:13pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Available in other languages

The latest snapshot of the health of Australians shows Aussies are living longer, although half of all Australians live with chronic disease.But multicultural and Indigenous communities are calling for health services to be better tailored to improve the lives of Australians from diverse backgrounds.

