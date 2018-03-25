SBS Kurdish

Calls for urgent federal government intervention on affordable housing crisis

A spreading housing estate in Sydney (AAP)

A spreading housing estate in Sydney (AAP)

Published 25 March 2018 at 3:49pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Myles Morgan, Peta Yoshinaga
Available in other languages

There are calls for half-a-million homes to be built to tackle Australia's housing affordability crisis. As the latest data shows a slowdown in the housing market, the sector is calling on the federal Government to take action to keep people from sleeping on the streets.

