Calls for urgent federal government intervention on affordable housing crisis

A spreading housing estate in Sydney (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 25 March 2018 at 3:49pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Myles Morgan, Peta Yoshinaga
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are calls for half-a-million homes to be built to tackle Australia's housing affordability crisis. As the latest data shows a slowdown in the housing market, the sector is calling on the federal Government to take action to keep people from sleeping on the streets.
Published 25 March 2018 at 3:49pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Myles Morgan, Peta Yoshinaga
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share