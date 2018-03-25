SBS Kurdish

Can Kurds remain optimistic despite recent conflicts?

Shukriya Kurdistani

Shukriya Kurdistani

Published 25 March 2018 at 4:12pm, updated 9 January 2020 at 4:51pm
By Roza Germian
In an interview with political analyst and PhD candidate at Claremount University in California, Shukriya Bradost, we discuss the recent and continuous conflicts throughout the Kurdish regions in the Middle East- core factors and prospects for the future.

