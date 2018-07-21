SBS Kurdish

Can one state end smoking in less than a decade?

Published 21 July 2018 at 12:15pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Twenty-four health advocacy groups and a state government health agency are joining forces in a bid to effectively eliminate smoking in less than a decade. The Quit Victoria-led campaign aims to reduce the daily smoking rate to 5 per cent by 2025.

