Cancer charities want transparency about patient costs, options

Source: SBS
Published 18 November 2018 at 3:12pm, updated 22 November 2018 at 5:51pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Available in other languages
Australia's leading cancer charities have joined together to push for more information and transparency about the costs cancer patients will face as they head into treatment. The charities say cancer victims need to know more about their options.
