Celebrating Aussie spring the Kurdish way

SKYS spring picnic-Sydney Source: Jake Lloyd Jones/MerJa Media
Published 4 November 2016 at 8:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kurds in Sydney gathered to welcome Australian spring in Chipping Norton Park, in a picnic organised by Sydney Kurdish Youth Society (SKYS), last weekend.SBS Kurdish joined the occasion and spoke some members of the community to ask them about what they thought of the day.
Published 4 November 2016 at 8:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share