SBS Kurdish

Celebrating Aussie spring the Kurdish way

SBS Kurdish

SKYS spring picnic-Sydney

SKYS spring picnic-Sydney Source: Jake Lloyd Jones/MerJa Media

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2016 at 8:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kurds in Sydney gathered to welcome Australian spring in Chipping Norton Park, in a picnic organised by Sydney Kurdish Youth Society (SKYS), last weekend.SBS Kurdish joined the occasion and spoke some members of the community to ask them about what they thought of the day.

Published 4 November 2016 at 8:08pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News