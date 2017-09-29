Chahin Baker: independence foremost is about identity not nationalism

Chahin Baker (Shahin Bekir Sorekli) Source: Supplied
Published 29 September 2017 at 8:39pm, updated 30 September 2017 at 9:43am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Interview with journalist, author, and analyst Chahin Baker, about Kurdistan's independence referendum. We ask him how the historical significance of the referendum that took place, whether or not violence can be prevented as a result, his opinion about the international and Australian stance, and what an independent Kurdistan would mean to him. Mr Baker who has lived in Australia since 1960s, was the Executive Producer for SBS's Kurdish Program for over 30 years.
Published 29 September 2017 at 8:39pm, updated 30 September 2017 at 9:43am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share